Nevada Legislature bill would crack down on reckless driving and trick-driving displays

Street racing, stunt driving
Street racing, stunt driving(Canva)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature takes aim at unlawful “trick driving displays” if passed.

AB408 was part of a hearing by the Committee on Judiciary Thursday. In short, the bill would allow law enforcement to remove cars found on the highway to a place for safekeeping. The bill would also prohibit people from driving a car in an unauthorized trick-driving display anywhere accessible to the public.

Officers would be able to tow cars after citing the driver for reckless driving in these instances, the bill says.

The first offense is a fine at least $250 but no more than, $1,000 and up to six months in jail. A second offense would be a fine between $1,000 to $1,500 and up to six months in jail. For each subsequent offense, the bill says that the fine could be between $1,500 to $2,000 and jail of up to six months.

The guilty party could also see their driver’s license suspended. This includes organizing unlawful trick-driving displays.

Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May spoke about the bill on Thursday.

“From my home, late at night I can hear cars, and motorcycles racing up and down Spring Mountain. You can smell burning rubber in our neighborhoods and I learned it’s called trick driving,” she said.

