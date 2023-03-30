Loungefly to debut Beatles-inspired accessories at Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Loungefly is adding Beatles-inspired gear to its extensive collection of accessories.

According to a news release, on Saturday, April 1, the Beatles Shop inside The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip will host an exclusive signing event, in collaboration with Loungefly, to debut all-new products inspired by the “Fab Four.”

The release says Loungefly will release three whimsical, Beatles-inspired accessories, including a crossbody bag (MSRP $80), mini backpack (MSRP $80) and zip-around wallet (MSRP $40). All items will feature the group’s iconic “Magical Mystery Tour Bus.”

According to the release, the collection will be on-sale at The Beatles Shop inside The Mirage and available on Loungefly.com. The event will include a signing with Loungefly innovators Liz DeSilva and Derrick Baca.

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles.

