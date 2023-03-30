Loungefly to debut Beatles-inspired accessories at Las Vegas store

Loungefly to debut Beatles-inspired accessories at Las Vegas store
Loungefly to debut Beatles-inspired accessories at Las Vegas store(Loungefly)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Loungefly is adding Beatles-inspired gear to its extensive collection of accessories.

According to a news release, on Saturday, April 1, the Beatles Shop inside The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip will host an exclusive signing event, in collaboration with Loungefly, to debut all-new products inspired by the “Fab Four.”

The release says Loungefly will release three whimsical, Beatles-inspired accessories, including a crossbody bag (MSRP $80), mini backpack (MSRP $80) and zip-around wallet (MSRP $40). All items will feature the group’s iconic “Magical Mystery Tour Bus.”

Loungefly to debut Beatles-inspired accessories at Las Vegas store
Loungefly to debut Beatles-inspired accessories at Las Vegas store(Loungefly)

According to the release, the collection will be on-sale at The Beatles Shop inside The Mirage and available on Loungefly.com. The event will include a signing with Loungefly innovators Liz DeSilva and Derrick Baca.

For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police are seen outside Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Las Vegas police say no weapon found after juvenile detained in incident at Shadow Ridge
Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is...
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site development
Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site development

Latest News

Touch-A-Truck event returns to Las Vegas on Saturday
Annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ kids event returns to Las Vegas on Saturday
Tyler Rich on MORE FOX5
Country singer Tyler Rich performing in Vegas
Maroon 5 on MORE FOX5
Maroon 5 hits a high note with Vegas residency
MORE FOX5
The Bronx Wanderers LIVE at South Point