Las Vegas police say 5 arrested after accused in Summerlin burglary series

Antonio Washington (left), Raven Queen (center) and Denzale Lee (right)
Antonio Washington (left), Raven Queen (center) and Denzale Lee (right)(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says five people have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries that targeted properties near golf courses in Summerlin.

According to a January news release, the burglaries occurred on 11 occasions since October 2022.

Police said that in each event, the suspects have gained access to the targeted residences through a desert area, golf courses or walking paths.

LVMPD said in January that detectives were canvasing the affected areas to locate any videos, photos or information which could lead to the identification of the possible suspects.

Through the course of the investigation, police said detectives were able to identify five suspects who are accused in the burglary series. The suspects, according to LVMPD, have been taken into custody and are facing multiple felony charges, including robbery, kidnapping and home invasion.

Las Vegas police warn of burglary series in Summerlin

Three of the suspects are currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center: Raven Queen (28), Antonio Washington (25) and Denzale Lee (27). Two other suspects, according to police, are awaiting extradition from California. These two individuals were identified as: Lamonte Butler (24), who is currently in the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Howard Cavitt (27), who is currently in the custody of the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact Summerlin Area Command Patrol Detectives by phone at 702-828-9455 or by email at SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

