Las Vegas Aces head coach elected into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hammon will be joined by former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker along with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich- whom Hammon had served as an assistant coach under prior to joining the Aces staff.

Hammon guided the Aces to its first WNBA championship, becoming the first coach in league history to win the title in her debut campaign.

The formal announcement of the hall of fame class of 2023 will be made at the Final Four in Houston.

Aces chief business development officer Jennifer Azzi was also a finalist this year for the hall of fame.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place on August 12, 2023, in Springfield, Massachusetts.

