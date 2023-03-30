Forecast Outlook- 3/29/23

Showers are moving east Wednesday night, but we’re still not out of the woods with this storm on Thursday. Cold air remains in place with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.

With much colder air in place, high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 50s. The best chance of isolated thunderstorms will be Thursday afternoon and early evening. The storm moves east by Friday, setting us up for more spring-like weather this weekend.

Skies turn mostly sunny Friday with a forecast high at 67° in Las Vegas. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with 72° Saturday and 76° on Sunday. The breeze will make a return Sunday afternoon with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Stronger wind is in the forecast for Monday with forecast wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Along with the wind, we’ll have a slight shower chance with high temperatures falling back into the low 60s. We keep temperatures in the 60s through the middle of next week.

