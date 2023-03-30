Annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ kids event returns to Las Vegas on Saturday

Touch-A-Truck event returns to Las Vegas on Saturday
Touch-A-Truck event returns to Las Vegas on Saturday(Family to Family Connection)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local nonprofit Family to Family Connections is once again hosting its annual “Touch-A-Truck” event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Marking the 17th annual event, “Touch-A-Truck” will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grass at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, April 1.

As part of the event, children of all ages are invited to climb aboard and learn about their favorite vehicles and how they serve the community.

According to Family to Family Connections, the hands-on experience will feature more than 60 vehicles, including fire engines, construction trucks, police cars and school buses.

For those more sensitive to loud noises, the nonprofit says the event will be horn-free from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

“It is essential that the Las Vegas community has access to events like TOUCH-A-TRUCK,” said “Touch-A-Truck” Chair Carolyn Wheeler. “We strive to provide the best possible opportunities for children to improve their sensory skills, work on their physical and emotional development, make new memories and most importantly have fun!”

According to Family to Family Connection, Tickets to “Touch-A-Truck” can be purchased for $8 per person at https://bit.ly/3wQkS2G. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door for $12 per person and children under two are free, a news release notes.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Family to Family Connection, which it says has provided free classes and resources to families of infants and toddlers for over two decades.

For more information, visit www.family2familylv.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police are seen outside Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Las Vegas police say no weapon found after juvenile detained in incident at Shadow Ridge
Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is...
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother
Dairy Queen celebrates new menu with 85 cent blizzards
Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site development
Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site development

Latest News

Tyler Rich on MORE FOX5
Country singer Tyler Rich performing in Vegas
Maroon 5 on MORE FOX5
Maroon 5 hits a high note with Vegas residency
MORE FOX5
The Bronx Wanderers LIVE at South Point
MORE FOX5
Preventing falls with new grant program