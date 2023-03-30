Annual ‘Touch-A-Truck’ kids event returns to Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local nonprofit Family to Family Connections is once again hosting its annual “Touch-A-Truck” event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Marking the 17th annual event, “Touch-A-Truck” will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the grass at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, April 1.

As part of the event, children of all ages are invited to climb aboard and learn about their favorite vehicles and how they serve the community.

According to Family to Family Connections, the hands-on experience will feature more than 60 vehicles, including fire engines, construction trucks, police cars and school buses.

For those more sensitive to loud noises, the nonprofit says the event will be horn-free from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

“It is essential that the Las Vegas community has access to events like TOUCH-A-TRUCK,” said “Touch-A-Truck” Chair Carolyn Wheeler. “We strive to provide the best possible opportunities for children to improve their sensory skills, work on their physical and emotional development, make new memories and most importantly have fun!”

According to Family to Family Connection, Tickets to “Touch-A-Truck” can be purchased for $8 per person at https://bit.ly/3wQkS2G. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door for $12 per person and children under two are free, a news release notes.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Family to Family Connection, which it says has provided free classes and resources to families of infants and toddlers for over two decades.

For more information, visit www.family2familylv.org.

