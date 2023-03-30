101-year-old WWII vet dies after police pursuit of Las Vegas robbery suspects

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A World War II veteran has died after he was involved in a police pursuit of robbery suspects, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

Herbert Muskin was involved in a crash as LVMPD was pursuing robbery suspects in Henderson on March 1. Muskin’s family told FOX5 he was making progress during an interview March 22, but Muskin died Thursday at Sunrise Hospital.

Herb was in the car with his wife of 67 years, Sherry, at the time of the crash. Muskin was driving them home from a shopping trip at Costco when according to their son, they were stopped at a red light and a driver running from police slammed into the back of their car.

“It is a miracle that he is still alive... We are all just very angry at these criminals nothing we can do about it and we trust the justice system,” Drew Muskin explained.

The family has a fundraising account set up to help with expenses.

LVMPD plans to honor Herb with a police escort from the coroner’s office Thursday afternoon.

The two robbery suspects involved in the crash, Lorraine Alvarado and Kassandra Alvarez, were arrested in connection with the police pursuit.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

