Vinyl records seeing continual growth as CDs decline in popularity

KANSAS CITY (KCTV) - Bring out the turntables from the basement or buy a new one in the store because record sales have beat-out CD sales for the first time since the 1980s.

The Recording Industry Association of America’s year-end report shows vinyl albums outsold CDs in 2022 for the first time since 1987. This is the 16th consecutive year of growth in vinyl with more than 41 million albums sold as CDs had 33 million sold.

Mills Record Company at 4045 Broadway in Westport opened up 10 years ago and owner Judy Mills said she took a gamble seeing trends then. The reason this could be, she said, is that there are more choices to choose from than CDs overall. As tons of bands and artists out there now release vinyl records, but she does notice major labels are pushing the same 20 people over and over again.

Overall, they feel confident in showing people coming in more options when they walk inside whether they do or don’t know what they want.

“It brings back into record stores where we do our job, and we help people discover other bands as well,” she said. “It becomes a music discovery process. So, you come in for the thing that you were attacked with on TikTok, or you couldn’t get away from on the internet and then I’ll show you something that maybe would have slipped under your radar.”

Mills thanks streaming music a little though because people can access bands’ older music that they might not find available at stores or want to buy just yet, so she encourages them to check them out in person with other vinyl enthusiasts.

Brothers Music KC in Mission has classic rock albums and jazz that stand out but it’s also new music like Adele and Taylor Swift that shows people of all ages are appreciating those vinyl records.

Another reason why the blow-up in sales is Record Store Day which happens every year on April 22. Maggart said that helps him stay in business but also helps the music scene overall in Kansas City which has more than 15 record stores across the metro.

Vinyl revenue grew 17% topping $1.2 billion last year according to RIAA with CD revenue dropping 18% to $483 million.

Owner Kyle Maggart said he’s not shocked at all at this trend with fewer artists coming out with CDs and more access to vinyl or digital.

They’ve been open for eight years now and created what he says is a cool community with a fun hobby of collecting albums.

“It’s even hard to find a selection of CDs. My car that I just bought doesn’t even have a CD player in it. I think society is fazing CDs out and embracing vinyl,” he said.

