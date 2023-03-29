US to play Mexico in Nations League semis in Las Vegas

United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks for a way around El Salvador forward Kevin...
United States forward Christian Pulisic (10) looks for a way around El Salvador forward Kevin Reyes, left, during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match Monday, March 27, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The defending champion United States will play Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15 at Las Vegas.

The winner advances to the final against Canada or Panama on June 18, also in Las Vegas, the regional governing body said Wednesday. The semifinal match kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT, following the Canada-Panama match.

2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals to be held in Las Vegas

No. 13 U.S. also plays 15th-ranked Mexico in an exhibition on April 19 at Glendale, Arizona. That match is not on a FIFA fixture date and neither team figures to have most of its Europe-based players.

The U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 at Cincinnati and drew 0-0 at Mexico City during World Cup qualifying. The Americans defeated El Tri 3-2 in extra time in the 2021 Nations League final at Denver and won 1-0 in that year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
Lotus of Siam
Lotus of Siam to open first location in Henderson

Latest News

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Las Vegas police say individual detained after report of person with gun, rumored threats near Shadow Ridge
Generic stethoscope
SNHD says Clark County ranked 6th healthiest county in Nevada
Banger Brewing to close its doors in downtown Las Vegas
Clark County Fire Department to conduct drills on High Roller on Las Vegas Strip
Clark County Fire Department to conduct drills on High Roller on Las Vegas Strip