SNHD says Clark County ranked 6th healthiest county in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute has released its Nevada county health rankings.

According to new rankings, presented Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County is the sixth healthiest county in Nevada of 16 assessed.

The data used for the rankings are available on the institute’s website: www.countyhealthrankings.org.

Some of the findings include 14% of the population in Clark County under the age of 65 did not have health insurance.

The ratio of primary care physicians to population was 1,760 to one and mental health providers was 440 to one, and 3,230 hospital stays per 100,000 people enrolled in Medicare may have been prevented by outpatient treatment.

“Each year, the County Health Rankings provide insight into both the challenges we face and progress we are making in our efforts to raise the health status of our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer of the Health District.

“As part of our own efforts to assess the health our community, we worked with our partners to complete a comprehensive strategic planning process that resulted in our Community Health Improvement Plan released this January. In that plan, chronic disease and access to care were among the identified priority areas that assist in directing our evidence-based response and efforts to positively impacting the health of Clark County residents,” said Leguen.

In the last four years, the health district has taken steps to provide access to care with the expansion of primary care services.

In 2018, the Southern Nevada Community Health Center opened and recently began operating a second location, the Fremont Public Health Center.

The community health center locations offer primary care, family planning, HIV/AIDS care, behavioral and mental health services, and more. For more information go to www.snchc.org.

