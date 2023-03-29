Pinkbox Doughnuts creating Red Hot Chili Peppers-themed doughnut for Las Vegas tour stop

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:05 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be able to combine their love for the band with their love for doughnuts on Saturday.

According to a news release, Pinkbox Doughnuts will sell a special Red Hot Chili Peppers-inspired doughnut during the group’s concert on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Pinkbox Doughnuts says the treat, dubbed Creamy Sugar Doughnut Magik, is inspired by the lyrics of the popular 1991 Red Hot Chili Peppers’ album.

The special RHCP-themed doughnut will be available for one night only during Saturday’s show.

According to the eatery, Creamy Sugar Doughnut Magik features a white frosted raised shell filled with red hot whip and topped with Red Hot Chili Peppers décor.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been a legendary rock band for decades, and we are honored to partner with them to create this doughnut – available only during their concert – for their fans to enjoy,” said Judith Perez Seigel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts.

Pinkbox says the doughnut is meant “to pay homage to the band that is one of the most successful rock acts in history having sold more than 60 million albums, including five multi-platinum LPs, and winning six Grammy Awards.”

