Nevada Legislature bill would revise limits on how much wine is sold at wineries

Wine bottles
Wine bottles(WMBF)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would make changes to how much wine can be sold by wineries at locations other than where it was produced or aged.

Currently, wineries are limited to not selling more than 50% of the wine they make at a location other than where it was produced or aged - SB 259 would do away with that law for any winery licensed after Oct. 1, 2015.

Another restriction is a winery cannot serve more than 1,000 cases of wine they have made in the location where it was made or aged in a year. The bill would double that amount to 2,000 and include the wine sold at a secondary location - plus a limit of no more than 150 barrels of cider.

If passed, the bill would go into effect Oct. 1.

