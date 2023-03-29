Nevada Legislature bill would require landlords to file complaints in court before evicting tenants

By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would require landlords to file complaints in court against tenants, notifying them they have 10 days to answer before the eviction process begins.

AB 340, if passed, would “bring in line the process of eviction with all other civil matters heard in Nevada,” according to the bill’s sponsor, Assemblywoman Shondra Summers-Armstrong (Dist. 6).

The Committee of Commerce and Labor held a hearing for the bill Wednesday as Summers-Armstrong was joined by Attorney Jonathan Norman with the Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers.

Despite the amount of change to current law the bill reflects, both speakers said the bill is quite simple: landlords must file a complaint in court that is then answered by the tenant before they can be evicted.

“(The Legal Service Providers) are on ground zero of what has turned into a crisis of summary evictions and lack of due process for our citizens,” Summers-Armstrong said.

Norman said the Southern Nevada Legal Aid Center helps - on some days - more than 500 people facing eviction, an issue worsened by inflation causing tenants to choose between groceries or rent.

“Many tenants are waiting for a court-stamped document and the first time they understand they are being evicted is when they receive a lockout notice from the constable’s office. At that point, it is too late,” Norman explained.

Currently, the law states that tenants must file the eviction process, which Norman said was confusing.

If the bill is passed as currently written the process would go:

Step 1: Landlord services an eviction notice to the tenant that they have seven days to pay rent or fix whatever problems causing the potential eviction.

Step 2: After the notice period, the landlord would file a complaint to request eviction in whatever court would be the proper jurisdiction. The complaint would be served by the landlord to the tenant.

Step 3: The tenant has 10 days after being served the complaint to file an answer - a response. After 10 days if the tenant has not filed an answer, the court grants eviction by default. If they file an answer within 10 days, the court sets a hearing.

Step 4: If a court hearing is set, a judge will decide if an eviction will be granted or denied. If granted, the constable posts an order on the door of the property advising the tenant of a lock-out date. Tenants are able to file appeals.

Step 5: If the court decides the tenant has a legal defense, the court will not grant an eviction and further proceedings are held.

The AFL-CIO submitted a letter of support for tenant protections to the Legislature regarding the bill. At the hearing, Executive Secretary-Treasurer Susie Martinez testified.

“Especially as Nevada continues to experience a housing crisis, it is essential that our leaders do everything in their power to protect our working families as they fight to keep roofs over their heads,” said Martinez. “I’m grateful to Assemblywoman Summers-Armstrong for taking a stand to change Nevada’s summary eviction process and ensure that every tenant across our state is aware of their rights.”

If passed, the bill would go into effect Oct. 1.

