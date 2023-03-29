Nevada Legislature bill would prohibit restraining dogs during heat advisories

generic dog
generic dog(KSLA)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would prohibit the restraining of a dog during a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service if passed.

SB269 would also require owners that any pen or outdoor enclosure for a dog be of appropriate for the size and breed.

Existing law states it is unlawful to keep a dog restrained using a prong, pinch or choke collar for more than 14 hours in a day, and would add that it is illegal to do so at all during a heat advisory.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada bill would criminalize ‘symbols of hate’ when used to intimidate
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Nevada bill would ban use of paper ballots when voting in person
On average, women spend up to $20 per menstrual cycle on period products.
Nevada bill would urge Congress to let SNAP, WIC benefits cover costs of menstrual products
School garden tomato
Nevada Legislature bill would create school gardens program