Nevada Legislature bill would prohibit restraining dogs during heat advisories

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would prohibit the restraining of a dog during a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service if passed.

SB269 would also require owners that any pen or outdoor enclosure for a dog be of appropriate for the size and breed.

Existing law states it is unlawful to keep a dog restrained using a prong, pinch or choke collar for more than 14 hours in a day, and would add that it is illegal to do so at all during a heat advisory.

