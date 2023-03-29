Nevada Legislature bill would prohibit the purchase of used catalytic converters from certain persons

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would prohibit the purchase of catalytic converters - an increasing target of theft for scrap turned to cash - unless by certain persons if passed.

SB 250 reads that only someone who is a licensed automobile wrecker, licensed scrap metal processor, licensed motor vehicle manufacturer, distribution dealer or rebuilder, or any other business that may reasonably need catalytic converters or the lawful owner can buy one.

According to Carfax, 153,000 converters were stolen in 2022.

Yes, that includes the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile getting a bite taken out of it in Las Vegas earlier this year. At least they left the bun.

Under current law, catalytic converters are considered scrap metal. The bill would prohibit licensed scrap metal processors from buying used converters from any person other than those listed above or those having certain documentation.

Also, if passed the bill would require those who do buy used converters to keep documentation of who they purchased it from.

If someone qualifies to buy a used converter, they would also have to pay them using a check instead of cash and obtain a statement from the seller that they are actually allowed to sell the converter.

Punishment for those who break the new laws would be increased, seeing a fine of up to $1,000 for the first offense, $2,000 for a second offense and $4,000 for subsequent offenses. Scrap metal processors who violate the law could be the subject of an injunction stopping them from doing business.

