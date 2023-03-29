Nevada lawmakers to consider bill that would set regulations for delivery robots

A fleet of autonomous robots now provides food deliveries.
A fleet of autonomous robots now provides food deliveries.(East Carolina University)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The moral quandary of our age: Do you tip a delivery robot?

The Nevada Legislature held a discussion over SB422 Wednesday, which would set regulations regarding “personal delivery devices” or in more common parlance: delivery robots.

The bill starts by defining such a device as an electrically powered one that is intended primarily to move cargo on sidewalks, crosswalks and other pedestrian areas.

According to the bill, the devices are not intended to move passengers and are thus not considered vehicles. The bill would allow such devices to operate in the aforementioned areas while clarifying they are not allowed to carry hazardous materials or interfere with traffic - pedestrians or vehicles.

The devices would also require identification numbers for the purpose of contacting the operator and would have to be insured under general liability. Anyone who violates the law would be charged with a civil infraction.

If passed, the law would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Las Vegas police are seen outside Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Las Vegas police say no weapon found after juvenile detained in incident at gun at Shadow Ridge
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas

Latest News

28 suspected stolen catalytic converters
Nevada Legislature bill would prohibit the purchase of used catalytic converters from certain persons
Eviction notice
Nevada Legislature bill would require landlords to file complaints in court before evicting tenants
Wine bottles
Nevada Legislature bill would revise limits on how much wine is sold at wineries
Clark County leader proposes ‘liquor fees’ as residents call for solving homeless problems