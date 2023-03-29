Nevada lawmakers to consider bill that would set regulations for delivery robots

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The moral quandary of our age: Do you tip a delivery robot?

The Nevada Legislature held a discussion over SB422 Wednesday, which would set regulations regarding “personal delivery devices” or in more common parlance: delivery robots.

The bill starts by defining such a device as an electrically powered one that is intended primarily to move cargo on sidewalks, crosswalks and other pedestrian areas.

According to the bill, the devices are not intended to move passengers and are thus not considered vehicles. The bill would allow such devices to operate in the aforementioned areas while clarifying they are not allowed to carry hazardous materials or interfere with traffic - pedestrians or vehicles.

The devices would also require identification numbers for the purpose of contacting the operator and would have to be insured under general liability. Anyone who violates the law would be charged with a civil infraction.

If passed, the law would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.