Mammoth Mountain breaks record for all-time snowfall

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MAMMOTH LAKES, California (KOLO) - Mammoth Mountain has surpassed its all-time record for snowfall with 695 inches.

The previous record was set in 2010/2011 with 668 inches.

The new record comes after a cycle of storms throughout March, as well as the most recent storm dropping 30 inches in the area overnight Tuesday.

695 inches has been recorded at the Main Lodge, while a total of 870 inches has been recorded at the summit.

Current base depths have been recorded at 336 inches on the summit and 275 inches at the Main Lodge.

