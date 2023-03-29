Lee Canyon sees record snowfall this past winter, extending ski season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a record snowfall up at the Lee Canyon Resort this season.

Market Director Jim Seely confirms 256 inches of snow has fallen breaking the old record set in 2005.

“That year we were at 255 inches,” Seely said.

While that number just squeaks past the previous record, a winter storm bearing down on the resort could deliver another 10 inches of new powder by Wednesday night.

In contrast, last year the resort recorded just 30 inches of snow.

2020-2021 was a better year when 66 inches fell.

The last time triple-digit snowfall was recorded at Lee Canyon was in 2018-2019 at 175 inches.

All the snow this year has already led to the ski season being extended to April 9th.

Seely is not ruling out another extension.

“We’ll definitely look after this weekend and approaching our closing date. We’ll see what the conditions are like and as far as temperatures and whether they dramatically rise. We’ll see what we can do,” he added.

