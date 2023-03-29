Las Vegas police say individual detained after report of person with gun, rumored threats near Shadow Ridge

UPDATE: Las Vegas police said a person was detained in the incident at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday.

“There will be a controlled, staggered release of students at Shadow Ridge High School once a thorough safety screening is completed,” police said.

UPDATE: We have an individual detained in this incident.



There will be a controlled, staggered release of students at Shadow Ridge High School once a thorough safety screening is completed.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County School District Police are investigating reports of a person with a gun near Shadow Ridge High School.

Police said no injuries have been reported. The school is currently on a hard lockdown, LVMPD said.

CCSDPD said they are investigating a rumored threat and put the school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The Shadow Ridge principal sent out the following parent letter:

Dear Shadow Ridge High School Families. This is Principal Traci Kannon. As always, I want to keep you informed of important issues and events that take place in and around our school. Our school is currently on lockdown due to a rumored threat. The threat has not been substantiated. I will update you if we have any additional information to share. Police are investigating on campus out of an abundance of caution. Again, the school is on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution while police investigate. There is no active threat. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention. If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our administration, 702-799-6699.

Additional details aren’t immediately available. LVMPD asked the public to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency vehicles.

In a second update, Las Vegas police advised that “this is not an active shooter situation.” The department stated, “everything appears okay. There are no reported injuries.”

UPDATE: We are currently inside Shadow Ridge High School with @ccsdpd and everything appears ok.



This is NOT an active shooter situation.



There are no reported injuries.

