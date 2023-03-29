Lake Las Vegas neighbors want more information on Three Kids Mine site development

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Could the site of an old mine near Lake Las Vegas be cleaned up and turned into homes? Residents who say they are just finding out about the plan went to a City of Henderson meeting Tuesday looking for information and answers.

Lake Las Vegas is just on the other side of Lake Mead Parkway from what was once known as the Three Kids Mine.

The Three Kids Mine site was used for mining manganese from 1917 to 1961 until the pits were economically exhausted. Those mining operations caused the soil at the site to be contaminated with metals, particularly arsenic, lead, and manganese.

Now there’s a plan to remediate the land to prepare for thousands of houses to be built. Some Lake Las Vegas residents say it’s too close to their homes to not know exactly what is going on.

“I’ve spent some time trying to educate myself on this project,” said Irene Bjorklund, one of several concerned Lake Las Vegas neighbors who spoke before to the City of Henderson Redevelopment Agency Advisory Commission.

“We live literally across the street from the mine, and we are just finding out that we are beside a toxic dump,” Bjorklund explained. Bjorklund and her neighbors worry that the clean-up job is being rushed and won’t be done right. Bjorklund stated the projected cost of the cleanup of the mine site back in 2014 was very different than it is now.

“From $300 million to $1 billion for 142 acres… and in the plan that is going forward you have got $185 million for the remediation. How can you go from $2 or $7 million per acre to $400,000?” Bjorklund questioned.

The public comment period for the City of Henderson on this project has already been closed but neighbors are asking the City of Henderson to reopen it.

They will all be getting together and welcome anyone else who wants to learn more Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.

You can find a link with much more information about the Three Kids Mine project from the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection here.

