Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names

FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort...
FILE - Damaged and missing homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Weather officials announced Wednesday, March 29, 2023, that they are retiring the names Fiona and Ian from the rotating list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction caused by the most recent storms with those names. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Weather officials announced Wednesday that they’re retiring the names Fiona and Ian from the rotating list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction caused by the most recent storms with those names.

Farrah will replace Fiona on the lists, and Idris will replace Ian, the World Meteorological Organization said in a news release. Tropical cyclones are assigned names from the alphabetical list when they intensify into tropical storms with winds of 39 mph (63 kph). The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. If a season experiences more than 26 named storms, forecasters use Greek letters.

Storm names have long been used to help communicate warnings and to alert people about potentially life-threatening risks, officials said. The names are usually repeated every six years unless a storm is so deadly that the name is retired. Since the current storm-naming system was adopted in 1953, a total of 96 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list.

Hurricane Fiona hit the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos last September before moving northward over the western Atlantic and hitting Canada as a strong post-tropical cyclone. The storm caused over $3 billion in damage across the Caribbean and Canada, and was responsible for 29 direct and indirect fatalities.

Days after Fiona’s passing, Ian hit western Cuba as a major hurricane and made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm, causing massive storm surge and flooding. Ian was responsible for over 150 direct and indirect deaths, and over $112 billion in damage in the U.S. It was the costliest hurricane in Florida’s history and the third costliest in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Las Vegas police are seen outside Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Las Vegas police say no weapon found after juvenile detained in incident at gun at Shadow Ridge
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas

Latest News

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
DeSantis’ board members say Disney stripped them of power
Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was reportedly shot and killed by his Lyft passenger, Taurus...
Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras