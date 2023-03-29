Dino Safari, an immersive dinosaur experience, opening in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Mar. 29, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An immersive dinosaur experience will soon open its doors in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the attraction, “Dino Safari,” is said to feature “enormous and super lifelike animatronic” dinosaurs that will “transport guests of all ages back to the prehistoric days.”

Created by Imagine Exhibitions, the team behind Real Bodies and Discovering King Tut’s Tomb, Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure, opens April 10 at Horseshoe Las Vegas on its lower level next to The Cabinet of Curiosities.

“Dinosaurs are some of the most fascinating creatures to grace the earth, and for so long we’ve only been able to see them come to life in movies and on TV,” said Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “At Dino Safari, we’re going to transport you back in time through enormous animatronic dinosaurs, real fossils, interactive games, virtual reality, and incredible science, all in one place! It’s the perfect activity for dinosaur fans of all ages to become immersed in an entertaining and educational globetrotting dinosaur adventure.”

As part of the walk-through experience, developers say guests will meet and interact with more than 30 dinosaurs, including the T. rex of North America and the Spinosaurus from Africa. The exhibit will also feature some of Nevada’s own “local legends” including the recently discovered Nevadadromeus.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4, and are available for purchase at DinoSafari.com.

