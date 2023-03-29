CCSD bus involved in crash with 2 other vehicles in North Las Vegas

CCSD bus involved in crash with 2 other vehicles in North Las Vegas
CCSD bus involved in crash with 2 other vehicles in North Las Vegas(FAST/RTC)
By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a Clark County School District school bus near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived they determined the crash involved two cars and the bus at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Englestad Street.

According to traffic investigators, a black Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Englestad. At the same time, a purple Kia Optima was pulling out of a private driveway onto Cheyenne while heading toward Englestad when the Civic struck the driver’s side of the Optima which caused it to rotate eastbound along Cheyenne.

Police said the CCSD bus was traveling westbound on Cheyenne approaching Englestad. The bus driver saw the initial wreck and was able to come to a stop but the Optima continued to rotate and hit the front of the bus.

Police said there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver in the Kia and the Honda driver and passenger were transported to UMC trauma with unknown injuries.

The school bus driver did not suffer any injuries.

Both directions of Cheyenne in that area are closed to traffic at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Rendering of Watermark development on Water Street in Henderson.
PKWY Tavern planning new location in downtown Henderson
New rumble strips installed in ‘hot spot’ area as Las Vegas officials try to curb illegal...
New rumble strips installed in ‘hot spot’ area as Las Vegas officials try to curb illegal street racing
Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man
Photographic evidence presented to a grand jury in the indictment of Hend Bustami, who is...
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother