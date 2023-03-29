CCSD bus involved in crash with 2 other vehicles in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a Clark County School District school bus near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived they determined the crash involved two cars and the bus at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Englestad Street.

According to traffic investigators, a black Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Cheyenne approaching Englestad. At the same time, a purple Kia Optima was pulling out of a private driveway onto Cheyenne while heading toward Englestad when the Civic struck the driver’s side of the Optima which caused it to rotate eastbound along Cheyenne.

Police said the CCSD bus was traveling westbound on Cheyenne approaching Englestad. The bus driver saw the initial wreck and was able to come to a stop but the Optima continued to rotate and hit the front of the bus.

Police said there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The driver in the Kia and the Honda driver and passenger were transported to UMC trauma with unknown injuries.

The school bus driver did not suffer any injuries.

Both directions of Cheyenne in that area are closed to traffic at this time.

