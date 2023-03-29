Carson City woman facing charges after child dies in fire

Samantha Paulino
Samantha Paulino(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:27 PM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City woman was arrested after a house fire that left one of her children dead and the other in critical condition. Samantha Paulino, 23, told investigators she had left her 3-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son home alone while she went to register for college classes.

A fire was reported at the Shoshone Street home just after noon Tuesday. Washoe Tribal Police were the first to arrive at the scene, but were unable to enter the home because of heavy fire and smoke.

The children were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead. The boy is expected to survive.

Paulino faces charges of child abuse causing great bodily harm and open murder. The children’s father was working in Fernley at the time of the fire.

