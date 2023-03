LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After nearly a decade, a popular brewery in downtown Las Vegas will soon call it quits.

“As life moves on, Banger Brewing will too. We are closing our chapter in the brewing scene,” Banger Brewing announced in a post on Facebook.

The brewery shared that it would keep its taps flowing through March 31.

