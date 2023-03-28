‘Where’s the marijuana money?’ Bill proposes way to track Nevada school funding

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada bill proposes a solution to a question asked by parents, school staff and plenty of taxpayers: where is all the marijuana tax revenue for education actually going?

Assembly Bill 395, proposed by Assemblywoman Brittney Miller of Clark County’s District 5, would create the “Financial Oversight of School Spending Committee.” The committee would provide quarterly reports for the public to view how marijuana tax revenue funded school districts, specific schools, and areas of concern such as public safety, music and the arts, or mental health programs.

“Nevadans supported legalizing marijuana, and one of the big reasons for it was because they wanted the additional money to go into education. This has been multiple years since this was passed, and people still have those worries. With the increased funding, of course, we need increased accountability,” Miller said.

The proposed committee would allow public feedback on the funding.

“The public has that ability to not only obtain the knowledge but also suggest maybe even where we need to look deeper,” Miller said.

Miller hopes to gain bipartisan support for the bill.

