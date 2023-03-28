Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

The St. Mary’s Academy students say they’re showing a new way to look at a two-thousand-year-old formula.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:59 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two high school seniors from New Orleans East have caused a stir among mathematicians at a recent conference.

The St. Mary’s Academy students say they’re showing a new way to look at a two-thousand-year-old formula.

You might remember, or happily forgot, the Pythagorean theorem from high school.

If you need a refresher, the term a squared plus b squared equals c squared--- is a basic part of geometry and all the advanced maths.

It’s used to calculate all sorts of things from construction to GPS.

While more than 350 proofs are known to show why it works, 17-year-olds Calcea Johnson and Ne’kiya Jackson presented what they believe are four more brand-new proofs at the American Mathematical Society Southeastern Regional Conference in Atlanta.

What’s more, since the theory is the basis of trigonometry, it’s said there are no trigonometric proofs. But these young ladies say differently.

Their presentation got a lot of attention. A high level of interest in a group more geared toward collegiate and professional mathematicians.

“I saw like a bunch of people like this, and like, writing down stuff and pulling up things on their computers like, oh, like the connections and I was like, wow, they really connected with this,” Johnson said.

“Afterwards, we got a lot of congratulations,” Jackson said. “Some people apparently started recording.”

Catherine Roberts, the executive director of the American Mathematical Society, said the organization is thrilled to have young people with such a deep interest in math research. She is encouraging the students to submit their work for peer review.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport
6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Getting Answers: Are RTC buses in Las Vegas safe?
Getting Answers: Are RTC buses in Las Vegas safe?
TRACKING WEED MONEY - VOD - clipped version
‘Where’s the marijuana money?’ Bill proposes way to track Nevada school funding
CCSD BUYS PROPERTY - VOD - clipped version
CCSD supports bill allowing affordable housing for educators to be built of district land
KITTEN ABANDONED - VOD - clipped version
6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport