Splash pads in Clark County to open on April 1

Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt York)(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Children in Clark County will soon be able to cool off in splash pads across the valley.

According to Clark County, all splash pads run by the county will turn the water on at their parks starting Saturday, April 1.

To find a splash pad near you, visit Clark County’s park locator: https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/parks___recreation/parks___trails/park_locator_tool.php

