Splash pads in Clark County to open on April 1

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Children in Clark County will soon be able to cool off in splash pads across the valley.

According to Clark County, all splash pads run by the county will turn the water on at their parks starting Saturday, April 1.

To find a splash pad near you, visit Clark County’s park locator: https://www.clarkcountynv.gov/government/departments/parks___recreation/parks___trails/park_locator_tool.php

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.