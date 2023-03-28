SNHD offering free classes in Las Vegas in English, Spanish to prevent diabetes

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
By Amanda Newell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tuesday is “Diabetes Alert Day,” a day to raise awareness of the disease.

FOX5 spoke with the Southern Nevada Health District about the day, as the agency is offering advice to parents to help their children stay out of the pre-diabetic range.

“Parents are certainly the role models for their kids so if they see you do something, you prepare the meals, you have healthier foods and snacks. Even putting small amounts of whether it’s carrots with ranch or some grapes in a small snack bag, even or adults that would be a good snack to bring with you.” said Rayleen Earney with the Southern Nevada Health District

SNHD also suggests getting outside and going to the park with your kids to help them stay active and build a foundation to an active, healthy lifestyle.

Upcoming classes are scheduled from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on March 30 and April 6 at SNHD’s Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Boulevard. Additionally, classes in Spanish are scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon on March 20 and March 27. The agency will again offer classes in Spanish from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on March 22 and 29.

To register, call (702) 759-1270 or email gethealthy@snhd.org. Fill out the diabetes self-management workshop form to be placed on a waiting list for future diabetes workshops.

