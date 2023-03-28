Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man

Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002
Set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old who drowned in 2002(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the three sets of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead last year have been identified as a North Las Vegas man, according to Clark County on Tuesday.

On Oct. 17 the remains were found in the Callville Bay area by contractors working near the marina. More remains were found on Oct. 19 and it was determined they belonged to the same person.

They have been identified as Donald Smith of North Las Vegas, 39 at the time of his reported drowning in April of 1974. His manner of death was ruled to be accidental.

Skeletal remains found May 7 were determined to be of Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas.

Lake Mead officials not surprised more human remains found
2 sets of partial human remains found at Lake Mead may be same person, coroner says
‘We are in shock:’ Family discovers human remains at Lake Mead
Secrets below the surface: The investigation into the body found in a barrel at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead one week after a body was found in a barrel

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley

Latest News

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
SNHD offering free classes in Las Vegas in English, Spanish to prevent diabetes
FOX5 News at 2:30pm - 3pm
Set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
2 new waterfront communities being built at Lake Las Vegas
2 new waterfront communities being built at Lake Las Vegas