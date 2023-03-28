Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the three sets of skeletal remains found in Lake Mead last year have been identified as a North Las Vegas man, according to Clark County on Tuesday.

On Oct. 17 the remains were found in the Callville Bay area by contractors working near the marina. More remains were found on Oct. 19 and it was determined they belonged to the same person.

They have been identified as Donald Smith of North Las Vegas, 39 at the time of his reported drowning in April of 1974. His manner of death was ruled to be accidental.

Skeletal remains found May 7 were determined to be of Thomas Erndt of Las Vegas.

