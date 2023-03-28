Nevada bill would urge Congress to let SNAP, WIC benefits cover costs of menstrual products

On average, women spend up to $20 per menstrual cycle on period products.
On average, women spend up to $20 per menstrual cycle on period products.(WALB)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada Legislature bill would call upon Congress to expand the programs to cover the purchase of menstrual products if passed.

SJR 5 is a Senate Joint Resolution asking Congress to make changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Currently, both programs do not cover the costs of those products.

If passed, the bill would become effective immediately.

A meeting on the bill is planned for Tuesday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. Developments on the hearing will be added to this story.

