Nevada bill would criminalize ‘symbols of hate’ when used to intimidate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The display of “symbols of hate” would be criminalized if displayed on public property with the intent to intimidate others if a bill in the Nevada Legislature passes.

SB227 defines the term as a “symbol, image or object that expresses animus on the basis of race, color, religion, ancestry, disability, sex, sexual orientation, national origin or gender identity or expression.”

The bill gives the example of a hangman’s noose and the Nazi swastika as symbols of hatred.

Anyone that etches, paints, draws or otherwise places or displays a symbol of hate on public property or in plain view of the public intending to cause someone to feel threatened or intimidated would be charged with intimidation.

Those found guilty would be, for the first offense, punished as a misdemeanor, a class E felony for a second offense, and a class D felony for any subsequent offense.

The bill would go into effect immediately when passed.

