Nevada bill would criminalize ‘symbols of hate’ when used to intimidate

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The display of “symbols of hate” would be criminalized if displayed on public property with the intent to intimidate others if a bill in the Nevada Legislature passes.

SB227 defines the term as a “symbol, image or object that expresses animus on the basis of race, color, religion, ancestry, disability, sex, sexual orientation, national origin or gender identity or expression.”

The bill gives the example of a hangman’s noose and the Nazi swastika as symbols of hatred.

Anyone that etches, paints, draws or otherwise places or displays a symbol of hate on public property or in plain view of the public intending to cause someone to feel threatened or intimidated would be charged with intimidation.

Those found guilty would be, for the first offense, punished as a misdemeanor, a class E felony for a second offense, and a class D felony for any subsequent offense.

The bill would go into effect immediately when passed.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley