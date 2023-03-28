Nevada bill would ban use of paper ballots when voting in person

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If passed, a bill in the Nevada Legislature would prohibit the use of paper ballots when voting in person and require all votes to be cast using a mechanical voting system.

AB242 would remove all references in Nevada Revised Statutes to paper ballots and repeal provisions regarding them. It would also require every polling place to have at least two voting booths designed for voters who are elderly or with disabilities.

“Except as otherwise provided... all votes cast in person at a polling place at any election must be cast using a mechanical voting system and not by the marking of a paper ballot,” the bill reads.

The changes would not affect mail-in ballots. The changes would go into effect July 1 if the bill were to pass.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

