Nevada AG announces arrests in undercover child solicitation operation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men have been arrested in connection to an undercover operation targeting sex traffickers of children, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

On March 23, Bronson Floyd Hayes, 50, and Sergio Francisco Bautista, 35, were arrested after negotiating sexual services with a decoy, the attorney general’s office said.

According to a news release, both men are charged with soliciting a child and luring a person under 16 with a computer to commit a sex act. They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Hayes has been released on bail and has a court hearing scheduled May 2, records show. No information in the court system could be found for Bautista as of Tuesday.

“Anyone seeking to engage in sex trafficking with minors must be brought to justice and I am proud of the work our investigators and partners did in this operation, said Ford. “My office will always work to investigate individuals involved in these abhorrent and unlawful actions.”

