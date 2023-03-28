Lotus of Siam to open first location in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Representatives for famed Las Vegas eatery, Lotus of Siam, confirmed to FOX5 on Tuesday that the restaurant is heading to Henderson.

According to a representative for Lotus of Siam, the new location will open at Provisions at Henderson West, “an urban center that will boast a vibrant mix of retail, office and residential spaces.” The area will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda.

The Henderson location is expected to open by the end of 2024. The location will also include a Thai-style sushi bar, a representative said.

