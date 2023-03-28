Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in the west valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:47 a.m. in the area of Smoke Ranch Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said officers responded and located two vehicles involved in the crash. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the occupants deceased at the scene.

Rainbow Boulevard was shutdown northbound at Smoke Ranch Road and southbound at Peak Drive while police investigated.

