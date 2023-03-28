Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley

Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning in the west valley.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:47 a.m. in the area of Smoke Ranch Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said officers responded and located two vehicles involved in the crash. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced one of the occupants deceased at the scene. 

Rainbow Boulevard was shutdown northbound at Smoke Ranch Road and southbound at Peak Drive while police investigated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
Kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport
6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Getting Answers: Are RTC buses in Las Vegas safe?
Getting Answers: Are RTC buses in Las Vegas safe?
TRACKING WEED MONEY - VOD - clipped version
‘Where’s the marijuana money?’ Bill proposes way to track Nevada school funding
CCSD BUYS PROPERTY - VOD - clipped version
CCSD supports bill allowing affordable housing for educators to be built of district land
KITTEN ABANDONED - VOD - clipped version
6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport