Las Vegas airport sees more than 4M travelers in February

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport saw another record month for travelers at the airport.

In February, Harry Reid welcomed 4.17 million passengers. That’s a nearly 25% increase from February 2022 and the first time a February at the airport has exceeded 4 million passengers.

Year-to-date, Harry Reid Airport has already seen a 31% increase in passenger totals. With big events like Formula 1 coming later this year, travel demand is only expected to climb.

International travel has been a major contributor to the increase in travelers. International travelers more than doubled when comparing February 2022 and February 2023.

