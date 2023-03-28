Las Vegas airport sees more than 4M travelers in February

New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport saw another record month for travelers at the airport.

In February, Harry Reid welcomed 4.17 million passengers. That’s a nearly 25% increase from February 2022 and the first time a February at the airport has exceeded 4 million passengers.

Year-to-date, Harry Reid Airport has already seen a 31% increase in passenger totals. With big events like Formula 1 coming later this year, travel demand is only expected to climb.

International travel has been a major contributor to the increase in travelers. International travelers more than doubled when comparing February 2022 and February 2023.

