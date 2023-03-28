The Killers, Kendrick Lamar to headline Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas rockers, The Killers, are among several artists set to perform at the 10th anniversary of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown.

According to a news release, the event, which will take over downtown Las Vegas Sept. 22-24, will feature The Killers, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as headliners.

In addition, the festival will also include performances by KHALID, The 1975, FLUME, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras and more.

“We are thrilled that all three headliners will be returning to the festival. It’s pretty special to have this collection of artists who have all been so instrumental to music over the lifespan of Life is Beautiful,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Director of Music, Programming & Development for Life is Beautiful. “Pairing those artists with current and future superstars of music sets the stage for our biggest party yet.”

Cirque du Soleil, Meow Wolf and Blue Man Group will be featured among experiences and entertainers also at the event.

For more information on the event, visit: www.lifeisbeautiful.com.

