Getting Answers: Are RTC buses safe?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A week after a bizarre incident on an RTC bus involving a barricade and several Metro officers sent to the hospital, RTC is touting its robust security system as a means to prevent similar events.

“The safety and security of our passengers and our drivers are really our top priority,” RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien said in reference to riders feeling unsafe.

Julien says RTC has invested millions of dollars in security measures, including a state-of-the-art surveillance system.

“Basically, it offers a canvas of pretty much all the nooks and crannies inside a vehicle,” he explained.

Julien hopes this will quell doubts about riding on RTC buses safely.

One business owner whose restaurant is across the street from last week’s incident says he is getting fed up with the amount of crime a nearby bus stop is bringing to his doorstep.

“It’s the same old thing going on,” Montana Meat Co. general manager Scott Cheche said. “This bus has not been good for us. It’s not been good for the businesses around us.”

Cheche says while he understands the need for public transportation, he believes there must be some way to make buses and bus stops safer.

“How can we help rectify this situation if you’re transporting somebody to an area of businesses that might not want that person around here?” Cheche asked.

RTC has officers on some buses, including the one that was barricaded last week. Still, Julien says the key to keeping buses safe will be using those new cameras to provide valuable data for police.

“We analyze all of the incidents that happen,” Julien explained. “We actually build heat maps and deploy officers according to where we’re seeing activities going on.”

The surveillance system also has a live feature that allows Metro to look inside if a dangerous situation happens. Julien says that part was used in last week’s incident.

RTC started installing the upgraded surveillance system in the fall, with plans to have the cameras on all buses soon.

