Coroner IDs man killed in rollover crash in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The identity of a man killed in a rollover crash on March 21 has been released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

According to Nevada State Police, authorities responded to the area of IR215 eastbound west of South Decatur Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

It was determined Rose and a passenger were traveling along the on-ramp too quickly while the roadway was wet, causing their car to spin clockwise.

The car overturned and the passenger suffered moderate injuries while the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on March 24 identified the victim as Kevin Gardner Rose, 56, of Las Vegas. His manner of death was ruled an accident with his cause of death determined to be blunt neck injury, the coroner’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.