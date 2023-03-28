Coroner IDs man killed in rollover crash in south Las Vegas Valley

Clark County Coroner's office generic (FOX5)
Clark County Coroner's office generic (FOX5)(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The identity of a man killed in a rollover crash on March 21 has been released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

According to Nevada State Police, authorities responded to the area of IR215 eastbound west of South Decatur Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

It was determined Rose and a passenger were traveling along the on-ramp too quickly while the roadway was wet, causing their car to spin clockwise.

The car overturned and the passenger suffered moderate injuries while the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on March 24 identified the victim as Kevin Gardner Rose, 56, of Las Vegas. His manner of death was ruled an accident with his cause of death determined to be blunt neck injury, the coroner’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
Kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport
6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Brandon Flowers of The Killers seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in...
The Killers, Kendrick Lamar to headline Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas
Lotus of Siam
Lotus of Siam to open first location in Henderson
Daniel Casillas, 14, keeps cool at a splash pad Tuesday, June 25, 2013, in this AP file photo....
Splash pads in Clark County to open on April 1
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash Tuesday morning in west valley