Bill to protect workers from extreme weather introduced

Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your...
The bill would provide extra protections for people working in the heat(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill hoping to protect workers from extreme weather conditions was introduced into the Nevada State Legislature Monday.

The Extreme Weather Working Conditions Bill revises existing occupational safety and health law to include specific programs and training to protect indoor and outdoor workers from the heat.

The bill would also give protections for employees exposed to poor air quality while working indoors.

“The human impact of excessive heat is one many Nevada residents are familiar with, including our outdoor workers; who will finally have their concerns heard with the introduction of this bill. The NEJC has brought forward a bill to protect outdoor workers, and those working indoors without climate controls. Working in extreme heat and poor air quality conditions will worsen chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and kidney diseases, and diabetes-related illnesses as well as suffer from asthma attacks and heart attacks. " Said Cinthia Moore, the Coalition Coordinator for the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition.

The bill would also:

  • Creating a set definition of extreme heat to weather at or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Mandating one quart of water per employee per hour for hydration
  • Enforcing required breaks for employees under these extreme conditions
  • Proper respiratory protection
  • Training and monitoring of employees for signs of heat-related illnesses as well as proper training for responding to such situations

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan
2 with life-threatening injuries after 4-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas
Kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport
6-week-old kitten abandoned at Las Vegas airport

Latest News

TRACKING WEED MONEY - VOD - clipped version
‘Where’s the marijuana money?’ Bill proposes way to track Nevada school funding
CCSD BUYS PROPERTY - VOD - clipped version
CCSD supports bill allowing affordable housing for educators to be built of district land
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo signs executive order on Nevada’s energy priorities
FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the...
Cortez Masto urges Biden against border detentions in letter