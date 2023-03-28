Bill to protect workers from extreme weather introduced

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill hoping to protect workers from extreme weather conditions was introduced into the Nevada State Legislature Monday.

The Extreme Weather Working Conditions Bill revises existing occupational safety and health law to include specific programs and training to protect indoor and outdoor workers from the heat.

The bill would also give protections for employees exposed to poor air quality while working indoors.

“The human impact of excessive heat is one many Nevada residents are familiar with, including our outdoor workers; who will finally have their concerns heard with the introduction of this bill. The NEJC has brought forward a bill to protect outdoor workers, and those working indoors without climate controls. Working in extreme heat and poor air quality conditions will worsen chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and kidney diseases, and diabetes-related illnesses as well as suffer from asthma attacks and heart attacks. " Said Cinthia Moore, the Coalition Coordinator for the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition.

The bill would also:

Creating a set definition of extreme heat to weather at or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit



Mandating one quart of water per employee per hour for hydration



Enforcing required breaks for employees under these extreme conditions



Proper respiratory protection



Training and monitoring of employees for signs of heat-related illnesses as well as proper training for responding to such situations



