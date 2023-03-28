2 transported with life-threatening injuries after 3 vehicle crash near Rainbow, Gowan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people have been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling westbound on Rainbow against a red light.

At the same time, a vehicle traveling northbound on Rainbow with a green light was struck by the westbound vehicle while crossing the intersection.

According to investigators, the westbound vehicle then struck a second vehicle.

Both passengers in the vehicle that ran the red light are suffering life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if impairment played a factor in this crash.

As of 11:15 p.m. Monday night, the intersection remained closed.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.