Train derails near Barstow, California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A train derailed near Barstow, Calif. Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Union Pacific confirmed that the derailment happened around 8:30 a.m. March 27 in the Mojave National Preserve, east of Barstow, Calif. The train was a southbound Union Pacific train with 55 railcars and two locomotives.

The railcars were carrying iron ore, which spilled as a result of the derailment. Union Pacific said iron ore is not a hazardous material and no hazardous materials were on the train when it derailed. No one on the crew was injured.

CNN reports that a hazmat team is responding to the area, though there is no current threat to the area.

Union Pacific said the incident is under investigation.

