Small plane forced to make emergency landing on highway near Winnemucca

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 95 is open after a private plane had to make an emergency landing earlier today near Winnemucca.

It happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 21.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was able to safely land the plane without an engine.

No injuries have been reported, and the plane has been removed from the highway.

