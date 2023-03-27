Small plane forced to make emergency landing on highway near Winnemucca

Humboldt County deputies respond after the plane made the emergency landing on Sunday, March...
Humboldt County deputies respond after the plane made the emergency landing on Sunday, March 26th.(Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. 95 is open after a private plane had to make an emergency landing earlier today near Winnemucca.

It happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 21.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was able to safely land the plane without an engine.

No injuries have been reported, and the plane has been removed from the highway.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
A $28 million luxurious mega mansion in Las Vegas has all the amenities one could ask for.
VIDEO: Las Vegas mansion on the market for $28M
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Latest News

Train derailment in Barstow, Calif. on March 27, 2023.
Train derails near Barstow, California
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Gov. Joe Lombardo (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Lombardo signs executive order on Nevada’s energy priorities
FILE - Children lie inside a pod at the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the...
Cortez Masto urges Biden against border detentions in letter
GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner