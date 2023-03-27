North Las Vegas police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to North Las Vegas Police.

NLVPD said they responded to the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Pecos Road around 2:47 a.m. March 25 to reports of a man in the roadway. Arriving officers found a man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, laying in the roadway and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

NLVPD investigators said the man was outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said the vehicle didn’t stay at the scene or call police.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

