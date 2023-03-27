North Las Vegas police looking for shooting suspect

North Las Vegas police looking for suspect involved in Jan. 14, 2023 shooting.
North Las Vegas police looking for suspect involved in Jan. 14, 2023 shooting.(NLVPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are looking for a suspect they said was involved in a January shooting.

NLVPD said the suspect was involved in a shooting at Alexander and MLK Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2023. Police said the shooting left the victim “severely injured.”

The person is described as a Black male, around 18 years-old, last seen wearing a black True Religion hoodie, gray jogger pants and white Crocs shoes. Police said the person was a passenger in a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

