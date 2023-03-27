North Las Vegas police looking for shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are looking for a suspect they said was involved in a January shooting.

NLVPD said the suspect was involved in a shooting at Alexander and MLK Boulevard on Jan. 14, 2023. Police said the shooting left the victim “severely injured.”

The person is described as a Black male, around 18 years-old, last seen wearing a black True Religion hoodie, gray jogger pants and white Crocs shoes. Police said the person was a passenger in a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.