Nevada ex-lawmaker gets probation in campaign funds case

FILE - Nevada Assembly Chief Clerk Susan Furlon, Assemblyman Alexander Assefa and Assemblywoman...
FILE - Nevada Assembly Chief Clerk Susan Furlon, Assemblyman Alexander Assefa and Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, from left, gather during the special session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Assefa, a former Democratic state lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to three years' probation for misusing campaign funds and lying about his residency when he ran for office in 2018 and 2020. Assefa was sentenced Thursday, March 23, 2023, in state court in Las Vegas after pleading no contest in November to felony theft and misdemeanor false statement of residence charges. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool,File)(David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -A Democratic former state lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to three years of probation for misusing campaign funds and lying about his residency when he ran for office in 2018 and 2020.

Alexander Assefa was sentenced Thursday in state court in Las Vegas after pleading no contest in November to felony theft and misdemeanor making a false statement of residence charges. His plea agreement allows for his felony conviction to be dismissed if he successfully completes probation.

Assefa represented a Las Vegas district home to a “Little Ethiopia” community for one term and was elected to a second term before he resigned just weeks ahead of the 2021 legislative session. Investigators found that he lived in North Las Vegas.

Assefa’s last name also was listed as Bedaso in a 14-count indictment filed against him in March 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tacos
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thieves cause nearly $50,000 in damage to one Las Vegas car dealership
GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
A $28 million luxurious mega mansion in Las Vegas has all the amenities one could ask for.
VIDEO: Las Vegas mansion on the market for $28M
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

GENERIC
Las Vegas police: Teen killed at birthday party identified by coroner
Nepal woman’s journey to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas
Nepal woman’s journey to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Gas prices in Nevada higher than national average
Nepal woman’s journey to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas
Nepal woman’s journey to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas