Nepal woman’s journey to becoming a successful business owner in Las Vegas

By Regina Ahn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lotus Leeventan’s humble beginnings growing up with a traditional lifestyle and culture in Nepal she says was a blessing.

”Belonging to a minority group is already hard enough, being a woman, being from a foreign country not growing up here, not knowing the culture, is hard as it is,” said Leeventan.

“It’s so different from here, so different we grew up we go to school Asian family grow up to be a doctor or engineer,” Leeventan said.

And for Leeventan, that wasn’t quite the plan set forth. Coming to America on her own when she was 17 with a dream to open her own business.

Choosing Las Vegas as her final destination, her journey began all on her own.

“When you do take that leap, when you do open your own business, venture out whether you’re AAPI, you’ll get support from the community,” she said.

Her take on food, very much inspired by her culture in her now two successful coffee shops Coffee Religion, located in Vegas. Her hope is to highlight her hometown.

“Nepal is such a small country it’s a landlocked country so it doesn’t have an ocean of it’s own, it’s so much relied on other bigger countries,” said Leevanthan.

Nepal is nestled in between India and China, so the food is inspired by both countries. Leevanthan is from Kathmandu, and while her journey has been successful she wants to inspire other women to do the same.

“It’s so amazing to see all the AAPI faces basically doing things, women doing things, it’s a wonderful feeling” said Leevanthan.

