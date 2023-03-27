Madonna announces 3rd Las Vegas show as part of tour

Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip(Live Nation/Madonna)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced a third Las Vegas concert as part of her worldwide The Celebration Tour.

Madonna will play MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Previously announced shows are set for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 and Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for the newly announced show will go on sale Tuesday, March 28 for Citi and Official Fan Club presales. They will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT on axs.com.

