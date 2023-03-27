Lombardo signs executive order on Nevada’s energy priorities

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed an executive order establishing the state’s energy priorities.

He says his executive order develops and maintains a diverse energy supply and a balanced energy approach to electric and natural gas energy supply and transportation fuels.

Under his executive order, Nevada’s energy portfolio would include solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower, natural gas, hydrogen, energy storage, and other resources.

His order would also require state energy policies ensure all Nevada consumers and businesses have a diverse range of energy options available to them, including electric and natural gas services as well as renewable energy options.

“Governor Lombardo’s energy policy objectives provide a critical framework for the future of energy in Nevada,” said Dwayne McClinton, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Energy. “I look forward to partnering with Governor Lombardo to achieve his energy objectives through thoughtful and effective policy implementation.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.